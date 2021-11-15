Teacher announces run for state legislature in Maryville

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A teacher announced her run for state legislature at her campaign kick-off event. Jessica Piper is running for the State House of Representatives District 1 in rural northwest Missouri.

Right now district one covers Atchison, Worth, Holt and Nodaway counties.

Piper has been an English teacher in Missouri Public Schools for more than 15 years and says her background in education is what made her passionate about her cause.

"I had a moment of clarity in 2020 when I went into the voters booth. I realized that there was no one contesting my state representative. I just thought that we can't do this anymore. There were 50 seats in 2020 that were uncontested and I just made a promise to myself that if nobody else steps up then I will," Jessica Piper said.

Piper says her campaign will also focus on small farmers, keeping jobs that pay well, access to healthcare, gun legislation, and lower drug prices for the elderly.