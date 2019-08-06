Teachers get free supplies from non for profit store

(ST. JOESPH, Mo.) It was a busy Tuesday morning for teachers in the St. Joseph School District as they are shopping to get ready for the new school year ahead. But for many, like veteran Hosea Elementary School Kindergarten teacher Katie King, this is one of the fun parts of the journey.

"For this to be possible for the teacher to come and shop. It's an amazing resource for everyone," King said.

This shopping day is all thanks to Crayons to Computers. It is a non-for-profit organization owned by the district that houses a variety of school supplies that teachers can stop by and get anytime during the year for free.

For first year teacher, Brooke Moran this resource is a big help as they teach and encourage kids to grow and learn.

"I need to get all the supplies I can get," Moran said. "There is such a wide variety of things here i'm really excited to see what's in here."

But it's not just pens, glue or notebooks teachers can collect. There's also toys even holiday decorations for them to collect and help brighten up their classroom, but also give the students a little bit of fun.

"There's little things that they can make for parties or holidays and take them home to parents, families or whatever," King said.

"Hopefully I can come here once a month to restock to help spice up the classroom a little bit. I'm excited," Moran said.

For all St. Joseph teachers, this is just one of the first steps to a successful school year.

"There's so much useful things in this little place," Moran said. "I honestly feel so lucky to be able to come here and get stuff for my classroom."

"It is an amazing benefit to me, to teachers and our students," King said. "It doesn't have to come out of our pockets or local businesses. It's amazing."

Even though Crayons to Computers is only open to district school teachers, they always accept materials and item donations from the public.

If you would like to help, you can call (816) 671-4264.