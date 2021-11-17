Teachers group shares quarantine concerns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) COVID-19 cases in the community starting to tick back up.

A local teachers association says it's concerned with the St. Joseph School Districts quarantine numbers.

“The data is still very fresh from the mask policy change but at this point, we are seeing an increase in the number of students who are being quarantined,” J. Eric Simmons, St. Joseph NEA president said.

Last week the district posted its highest number of students in quarantine so far this year with 207 kids out.

Only 34 students and six staff were positive, but those positives had a lot of close contacts.

Simmons says this is a direct result of the school board's decision to get rid of its mask requirement in schools last month.

"We are seeing an uptick in the number of students who are being sent home due to close COVID contact which would not have been required if all those students had been wearing masks,” Simmons said.

Board president Tami Pasley previously said out of 10,000 students the number in quarantine was relatively low.

But that board members were also concerned the numbers were trending up.

“We are looking at that. We still have our subcommittee who is going to bring a recommendation to the board meeting on the 29th about when or if we might choose to mask up again based on those positivity rates and those quarantine numbers,” Pasley said.

Simmons says by that meeting, everyone should have more data on district cases and quarantines.

He says if that data shows the trend still heading in the wrong direction, the association would like the board to consider a change to its plan.

"The whole point of this is to keep our kids in the classroom. We know that the best place for our kids to learn is right here at school and if that means wearing masks then that's what we need to do,” Simmons said.

On the issue of rising quarantine cases, the district provided a statement to us which reads in part, the health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

The St. Joseph School District has seen a slight increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases and those in quarantine.

The district says masking guidelines will be discussed at the next school board meeting.