Teachers put on parade for students

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Today would have been the first day back at school from spring break. Instead, schools are not meeting face-to-face for what could be the remainder of the semester.

COVID-19 and St. Joseph’s stay-at-home ordinance is keeping students and teachers out of the classroom until at least April 2. Classes are continuing but from home at the time being.

Teachers and faculty around the city are heartbroken that they aren’t able to teach their students in a classroom setting. The teachers at Mark Twain Elementary School had an idea of how to show their students that they still support them at this time. What they did was put on a parade for students who lived in the area.

"We're just really excited to share this time with them,” said Mindi Richardson, Principal of Mark Twain Elementary. “So this is just one way we were able to interact with the kids to let them know that we care and love and support them during this time."

A line of cars filled with teachers and staff members made their way around the school district. The cars were honking as they drove by familiar faces who smiled and waved back. The teachers also decorated their cars with balloons and signs that read “we miss you” and “we are in this together!”

The parade even had a police escort, courtesy of their school resource officers.

One of the officers, Matt Biggs said, “We hope that by waving to them shows that we are supporting them and we’re there for them. Not just in bad times but in good times as well.”

The faculty is hoping to return to the classroom as soon as possible, but also want their students to be safe during this time.