Teen charged with murder following Monday car crash

The Buchanan County Prosecutor's office has charged a 19-year-old with murder in connection to a crash that killed a 38-year-old man on Monday.

Posted: Aug 11, 2020 2:24 PM
Updated: Aug 11, 2020 3:30 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Prosecutor's office has charged a 19-year-old with murder in connection to a crash that killed a 38-year-old man on Monday.

According to a news release, Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday filed a Second-Degree Murder charged against Jason E. Clements, 19. The State alleged the teen was driving a stolen car in a reckless manner at the intersection near 24th and Jules Street and it caused the death of the 38-year-old Nicholas Kleckner Monday afternoon.

According to a court filing, St. Joseph Police officers allege the teen ran the stop sign and was driving twice the speed limit at the time. The filing also alleges police found Clements a few blocks from the crash and allege he climbed out of the driver's window in an attempt to flee the scene. 

If convicted, the penalty for Felony Murder is 10-30 years or Life Imprisonment under Missouri Law. 

Clements is less than one-year into a five-year probation sentence for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle on November 26, 2019, according to the news release. He pled guilty and was sentenced in Buchanan County Court.

