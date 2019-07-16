Teen charged with murder in homicide investigation; faces up to life imprisonment

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Tuesday, 19-year-old Dylan James Grippando was charged with Murder in the Second Degree for the death of 21-year-old Jaiden Drimmel.

Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holiday charged Grippando for killing Drimmel by shooting him with a firearm.

Drimmel was killed on the 800 block of S. 23rd St. on July 11.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by KQ2, police responded to a home at 831 S. 23rd St. on July 11 and discovered Drimmel dead outside of the residence.

According to the statement, witnesses say Grippando was punching Drimmel inside the 23rd Street home. Grippando then retrieved a firearm and fatally shot Drimmel while he was seated on a couch.

Police say that Grippando took off before police arrived.

The probable cause statement goes on to say that Grippando is known to be armed and abuse drugs. Grippando was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon in May 2019.

Court documents show that Grippando pleaded guilty to that charge in May and received two years of supervised probation.

The death of Drimmel was originally called a stabbing by police but that statement was later corrected by a detective.

The day after Drimmel was killed, police released information of a person of interest in the case. This person, Danielle Lee (Black) Dakon, was found by police this week.

Commander Eric Protzman with the St. Joseph Police Department says that Dakon was a witness and police wanted to speak to her. Dakon willingly turned herself in for questioning and she was later released.

Murder in the Second Degree is a Class A Felony in the state of Missouri. Grippando faces a possible sentence of 10-30 years in prison or life imprisonment.

Grippando will be arraigned Thursday morning in a Buchanan County court in front of Judge Keith Marquart.

Friends of Drimmel have set-up a GoFundMe account to help pay for his funeral expenses.

