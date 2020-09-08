Clear
Teen escapes injury after jeep crashes into Krug Pond

Police said the crash was a result of the teen driver trying to show off for his friends.

Posted: Sep 8, 2020 7:38 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2020 7:42 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some scary moments for a teenager after St. Joseph police said the 16-year-old crashed his jeep into Krug Pond.

The crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, he was going too fast for the rainy conditions, ran off the road and ended up in the pond," said St. Joseph Police Sgt. James Tonn.

The teen managed to escape injury by jumping out of the jeep before it went into the pond.

Police said the accident could have been much worse.

"When you're young you don't know how to drive well yet," said Sgt. Tonn. "And then when it's raining and the road is slick, you can't drive like you normally would, especially not too fast showing off for your friends."

