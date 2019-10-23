Teen faces charges for sex crimes involving 3-year-old child in Atchison

(ATCHISON, Kan.) A 14-year-old is being charged with aggravated criminal sodomy involving a 3-year-old.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News that Kansas Department of Children and Families told police on October 11 about a report they had received.

According to Wilson, the investigation determined that the crime did happen once, in early October. It happened at the suspect and victims place of residence.

MSC News reported that the 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Due to the suspect's age, the name cannot be released.