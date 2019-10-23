Clear

Teen faces charges for sex crimes involving 3-year-old child in Atchison

A 14-year-old is being charged with aggravated criminal sodomy involving a 3-year-old.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 7:13 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 7:25 PM

(ATCHISON, Kan.) A 14-year-old is being charged with aggravated criminal sodomy involving a 3-year-old.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News that Kansas Department of Children and Families told police on October 11 about a report they had received.

According to Wilson, the investigation determined that the crime did happen once, in early October. It happened at the suspect and victims place of residence.

MSC News reported that the 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Due to the suspect's age, the name cannot be released.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 50°
A cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday and this will bring a slight shower chance on Thursday and temperatures struggling to get into the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories