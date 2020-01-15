Teen injured in accidental shooting in Atchison

(ATCHISON, Kan.) KAIR - A 16-year-old girl is recovering after accidentally shooting herself.

That word comes in a report issued by Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie.

According to the report, Deputies were called to the Atchison Hospital shortly

before 5:00 Tuesday evening.

They determined that the shooting happened after the girl discharged a firearm while attempting to disassemble it for cleaning.

She suffered minor injuries to her hand and was treated and released at the hospital.

According to Laurie, the accident, involving a 9mm handgun, occurred in the Potter area.