Teen injured in accidental shooting in Atchison

(ATCHISON, Kan.) KAIR - A 16-year-old girl is recovering after accidentally shooting herself.
That word comes in a report issued by Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie.
According to the report, Deputies were called to the Atchison Hospital shortly
before 5:00 Tuesday evening.
They determined that the shooting happened after the girl discharged a firearm while attempting to disassemble it for cleaning.
She suffered minor injuries to her hand and was treated and released at the hospital.
According to Laurie, the accident, involving a 9mm handgun, occurred in the Potter area.
