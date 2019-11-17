Teen killed in fatal Brown County crash Sunday morning

(BROWN COUNTY, Ks.) One person died after the Kansas State Highway Patrol said a vehicle a went airborne, overturned and landed in a ditch in Brown County, Kansas.

It happened Sunday morning around midnight, on U.S. 36 and Horned Owl Intersection near U.S. 36 mile marker 348. Troopers said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Horned Owl Road when the driver lost control, left the roadway, went into the ditch, went airborne, made one rotation across U.S. 36 into the ditch and landed on its top.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified by troopers has Andrew Kreek, 17. According to the crash report, Kreek sustained serious injuries and was transported to KU Medical Center.

Four other occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the wreck, according to the report. Troopers said passenger Ian Miller, 16, died in the crash.

Three other passengers were also in the vehicle, ages 19,18 and 15. According to the report, each of the three passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.