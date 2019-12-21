Clear

Teen life-flighted to hospital following Saturday morning crash

Two Missouri teens were transported to the hospital following a vehicle accident in Andrew County Saturday morning.

Posted: Dec 21, 2019 3:29 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.)  Two Missouri teens were transported to the hospital following a vehicle accident in Andrew County Saturday morning. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver and one passenger, who are both juveniles at age 16, were heading west on County Road 427 just eight miles west of Savannah when the driver lost control around 10:30 a.m. The 2003 Ford F1-50 they were in went off the roadway, hit two trees and overturned before coming to a rest. 

The MSHP Crash Report shows the juvenile male driver was transported to Mosaic Life Care by private vehicle with moderate injuries. The juvenile male passenger was transported by Andrew County EMS to Mosaic where he was life-flighted to Children's Mercy with serious injuries. 

Troopers said both males were wearing seat belts. 

