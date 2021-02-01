Teen passenger dies in single vehicle accident Sunday

(DEKALB, Mo.) One person died in a single-vehicle accident near Dekalb, Mo. late Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 11:40 p.m. as a 2004 GMC 2500 pickup was traveling northbound on Highway JJ.

The driver, Wyatt Gardner, 18, attempted to turn right on Old North Road and lost control. The vehicle went off the south side of the roadway and down a steep embankment, coming to rest on its top in a creek.

Cassandra Donaldson, 18, was pronounced dead after being taken to Mosaic Life Care.

Gardner suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mosaic. Another juvenile passenger was not injured. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts.