Teen passenger dies in single vehicle accident Sunday

The crash occurred as the vehicle attempted to make a turn on to SW Old North Road, lost control and went off the roadway into a steep embankment.

Posted: Feb 1, 2021 9:51 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(DEKALB, Mo.) One person died in a single-vehicle accident near Dekalb, Mo. late Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 11:40 p.m. as a 2004 GMC 2500 pickup was traveling northbound on Highway JJ.

The driver, Wyatt Gardner, 18, attempted to turn right on Old North Road and lost control. The vehicle went off the south side of the roadway and down a steep embankment, coming to rest on its top in a creek.

Cassandra Donaldson, 18, was pronounced dead after being taken to Mosaic Life Care.

Gardner suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mosaic. Another juvenile passenger was not injured. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Friday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Friday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 40's Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.
