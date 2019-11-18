Teen pleads guilty to murder of Jaiden Drimmel

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Monday, 19-year-old Dylan James Grippando pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree for the death of 21-year-old Jaiden Drimmel.

Drimmel was killed on the 800 block of S. 23rd St. on July 11. The death was originally reported to be a stabbing, but the Buchanan County Prosecutor later confirmed that it was a shooting death.

Murder in the Second Degree is a Class A Felony in Missouri and carries a possible sentence of 10-30 years or life imprisonment.