(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On Monday, 19-year-old Dylan James Grippando pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree for the death of 21-year-old Jaiden Drimmel.
Drimmel was killed on the 800 block of S. 23rd St. on July 11. The death was originally reported to be a stabbing, but the Buchanan County Prosecutor later confirmed that it was a shooting death.
RELATED STORY: Teen charged with murder in homicide investigation; faces up to life imprisonment
Murder in the Second Degree is a Class A Felony in Missouri and carries a possible sentence of 10-30 years or life imprisonment.
Related Content
- Teen pleads guilty to murder of Jaiden Drimmel
- Man charged with killing Jaiden Drimmel appears in court
- 19-year-old charged with second degree murder for shooting Jaiden Drimmel
- 20-year-old suspect in custody in connection to death of Jaiden Drimmel
- Nodaway County man pleads guilty to murdering his father
- Man facing murder charges pleads guilty to sex offender charges
- Royals Pitcher Pleads Guilty to DUI
- Forrester pleads guilty to killing grandmother
- Contractor pleads guilty to defrauding clients
- Former St. Joseph Resident Pleads Guilty in Federal Court
Scroll for more content...