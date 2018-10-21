Teenager seriously injured after falling asleep while driving

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A teenager was seriously injured in a car accident after falling asleep behind the wheel early Sunday morning.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 17-year-old Sean Houston was driving northbound on U.S. 71 when he fell asleep while driving. Houson's vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.
The accident happened four miles north of Savannah just before 5 a.m.
Houston was taken to Mosaic Life Care.
