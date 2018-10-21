Clear
Teenager seriously injured after falling asleep while driving

A teenager was seriously injured in a car accident after falling asleep behind the wheel early Sunday morning.

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A teenager was seriously injured in a car accident after falling asleep behind the wheel early Sunday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 17-year-old Sean Houston was driving northbound on U.S. 71 when he fell asleep while driving. Houson's vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and struck an embankment. 

The accident happened four miles north of Savannah just before 5 a.m.

Houston was taken to Mosaic Life Care.

After a few chilly nights in a row, Sunday night will be a little warmer. Expect clear skies with low temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s. Monday will be a nice day. A weak cold front will move through the area but do not expect any rain with this and barely any clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
