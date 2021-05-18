Clear
Teens get their first "shot" at Covid vaccine at clinic

The St. Joseph Health Department is coordinating a Covid vaccine clinic that will be held over the next several Tuesdays with children as young as 12 years of age now eligible to get the shot for the first time.

Posted: May 18, 2021 9:43 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A new round of Covid vaccination clinics began Tuesday at St. Joseph's Civic Arena.

For the first time, those as young as 12 years of age are now eligible to get their shots at the clinic coordinated by the St. Joseph Health Department.

Health department staff say they are offering up these new clinics to assist young people in getting vaccinated as well as those who may have missed out on the vaccination clinics offered by Mosaic Life Care that have discontinued.

At Tueday's clinic, a good percentage of those getting vaccinated were young people.

Ann Miller brought her two teen sons in for their shots. She said her family is ready to get rid of their masks while still keeping family and friends safe.

"We're excited for life to get back to normal and to be able to socialize with friends again and not having to worry so much," she said. "We have some immuno-compromised family members so we don't want to put them at risk. It'll be nice to come back to a regular world and not have to be masked up." 

The CDC has said that the vaccinations are 100 percent effective for youths.

First shot clinics will continue on Tuesdays through June 8. Clinic times will be from 9-11 a.m. on May 25 and June 1 and from 5-7 p.m. on May 18. At that time, 2nd shot appointments will also be scheduled.

To schedule an appointment go to the St. Joseph Health Department's Facebook page or call them at (816) 271-4636.


