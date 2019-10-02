Teens work to curve vaping trend at Empower U

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Facilitators at Empower U gave teens the opportunity to tackle the topic of vaping in a collaborative work session on Wednesday.

Students from all across the greater St. Joe area took part in a collaborative work session, brainstorming ideas to discourage teen vape use.

"I think it's definitely scary," Sydney Webb, North Platte High School senior said. "It's happened in our state."

Facilitators at the session said the issue of vaping is spreading fast,

"Most adults are really just now starting to pay attention to the problem." Sandy Hamlin, Facilitator Empower U said.

Teens said they were eager for the chance to address a problem they said is all too quickly becoming the norm for others amongst their age group.

"We’ve been doing research on the exact facts and statistics," Keigan Schaffer Central High School senior said.

Teens taking part in the workshop said the best way to solve the issue is to get more kids involved.

"The main problem of vaping roots within the high schools," Schaffer said.

"We find all these little tiny ideas and then we bring it together as one idea on how to solve the problem." Christopher Buhman Central High School said.

Facilitators putting them in the driver’s seat providing the resources for kids to learn all they can on the topic, while teens are striving to leave an impact with their potential solutions.

"If those things were to happen it could definitely change the numbers on vaping," Webb said.

Several states have seen deaths caused in some part by vaping.