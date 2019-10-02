Clear

Teens work to curve vaping trend at Empower U

High school students from all across the area met at Empower U

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 7:24 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Facilitators at Empower U gave teens the opportunity to tackle the topic of vaping in a collaborative work session on Wednesday.

Students from all across the greater St. Joe area took part in a collaborative work session, brainstorming ideas to discourage teen vape use.  

"I think it's definitely scary," Sydney Webb, North Platte High School senior said. "It's happened in our state."

Facilitators at the session said the issue of vaping is spreading fast,  

"Most adults are really just now starting to pay attention to the problem." Sandy Hamlin, Facilitator Empower U said.  

Teens said they were eager for the chance to address a problem they said is all too quickly becoming the norm for others amongst their age group.

"We’ve been doing research on the exact facts and statistics," Keigan Schaffer Central High School senior said. 

Teens taking part in the workshop said the best way to solve the issue is to get more kids involved. 

"The main problem of vaping roots within the high schools," Schaffer said. 

"We find all these little tiny ideas and then we bring it together as one idea on how to solve the problem." Christopher Buhman Central High School said.

Facilitators putting them in the driver’s seat providing the resources for kids to learn all they can on the topic, while teens are striving to leave an impact with their potential solutions.

"If those things were to happen it could definitely change the numbers on vaping," Webb said. 

Several states have seen deaths caused in some part by vaping. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 56°
After today, much cooler weather and some below average temperatures are likely for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 40s Wednesday night and Thursday night. Daytime highs are going to be in the 60s Thursday and Friday. Thursday will see some sunshine and Friday could have a stray afternoon storm.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events