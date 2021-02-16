Temporary blackouts stretch into second straight day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, regional planned blackouts suspended after 100,000 Evergy customers woke up without power.

“We know that this is extremely cold weather. We know that this is extremely frustrating,” said Chuck Caisley, Senior Vice President of Evergy.

A little after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Southwest Power Pool lifted it's emergency electricity reduction order. Three hours prior, the power grid manager of 17 states, requested Evergy turn off the power to blocks of customers. That's the second time in Southwest Power Pool's history and in back-to-back days SPP ordered the local power company to cut the lights.

The temporary power outage started at 7 a.m. and impacted 170,000 customers throughout Evergy's service area.

“If you’re on the treadmill, that probably means your workout is done for the day,” said Caisley.

Traffic lights hung lifeless, shoppers browsing grocery store aisles in the dark and gas stations left useless.

“Believe us, we would not be calling for these temporary power outages if they were not required by the Southwest Power Pool and if they weren’t necessary to prevent a larger, longer more prolonged outage,” said Caisley.

Evergy customers frustrated with the lack of advanced notice by the power company, but Evergy said it's practically impossible to give their customers a heads up because they too get very little notice when they're ordered to hit the switch.

“For example this morning, we got a notification at 6:45 am. Within 15 minutes, we were required to start reducing the demand in our service area,” said Caisley.

The intermittent outages only meant to last 30-90 minutes at most, but parts of St. Joseph had longer wait times. Customers instructed to call Evergy if they experience longer down times, but customers said phone lines were jammed.

Caisley said when selected where the power outages hit, it's all reliant on numbers demanded by SPP, “We select groups of customers to meet that level of demand reduction and then we immediately start those temporary power options.”

Evergy said by turning off the power for small periods of time for blocks of customers, they're trying to prevent larger, uncontrolled blackouts.

“We know temperatures are extreme, we know even 30-90 minutes is something that is daunting for people. We’re just asking for some patience,” said Caisley.

Evergy said more temporary blackouts aren't completely off the table as extreme cold weather continues. The regional power company advises customers to be prepared for a possible power outage by planning ahead. Evergy said to fully charge phones to have a method of communicating, bundle up and remain patient.

20-25% of Evergy's customers were impacted by blackouts Tuesday. The power company expects the power grid to return to normal operations by Wednesday evening.