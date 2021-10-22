Texas Roadhouse offering tuition reimbursement for employees

Texas Roadhouse announced they will be offering tuition reimbursement for hourly employees.

Across the country and right here in St. Joseph, the restaurant chain is starting a new program that will give financial assistance to team members interested in pursuing a college degree.

“We’re rolling out our tuition reimbursement program to help grow and develop our employees even more, where any employee working 30 hours or more weekly is eligible to receive $5,250 annually towards an accredited university,” said Amanda Norton, spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse is also holding a National Hiring Day event this Monday, October 25th looking to fill both full and part-time positions.

The restaurant will be conducting in-person interviews for all interested applicants.

Texas Roadhouse is accepting both scheduled and walk-in interviews for the hiring event on Monday. To reserve an interview time, you can register online in advance by going to the link here.