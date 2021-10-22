Clear
Texas Roadhouse offering tuition reimbursement for employees

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 4:55 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

Texas Roadhouse announced they will be offering tuition reimbursement for hourly employees.

Across the country and right here in St. Joseph, the restaurant chain is starting a new program that will give financial assistance to team members interested in pursuing a college degree.

“We’re rolling out our tuition reimbursement program to help grow and develop our employees even more, where any employee working 30 hours or more weekly is eligible to receive $5,250 annually towards an accredited university,” said Amanda Norton, spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse. 

Texas Roadhouse is also holding a National Hiring Day event this Monday, October 25th looking to fill both full and part-time positions.
The restaurant will be conducting in-person interviews for all interested applicants.

Texas Roadhouse is accepting both scheduled and walk-in interviews for the hiring event on Monday. To reserve an interview time, you can register online in advance by going to the link here.

Patchy dense fog is also across the area this morning. Sunshine and mild temperatures will take over this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will start off dry and sunny with temperatures warming back into the mid 60s. Late Saturday into Sunday shower and thunderstorm chances return. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Several fronts will move through the area next week giving us roller coaster temperatures. Next week looks to start off dry but rain chances will return by mid week.
