A traditional Thanksgiving dinner is off the table

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) There's going to be less chairs at the Thanksgiving table this year or at least that's what health experts are hoping.

“Remember, one of our goals for this Thanksgiving should be thankful to be here for the next Thanksgiving,” said Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer for The University of Kansas Health System.

It's a tradition centered around sharing food, thanks and being close to friends and family, but with the spread of COVID-19 worsening across the U.S., doctors said a traditional turkey dinner this year is a recipe for disaster.

“Oh, man. It’s group gatherings and having their masks off and they’re gonna have to be inside because it’s going to get chillier,” said Dr. Stites, “I think Thanksgiving and Christmas will be two of our most challenging days.”

Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention released a detailed Thanksgiving guidance on how to celebrate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amongst their recommendations, they suggest keeping the turkey, mashed potatoes and pies within one's household family. Advice many families seem to be taking this holiday.

“Well, we were planning on going down to my wife’s family’s, but since the virus is heating we’ll probably just stay home,” said Ricky Hendrix, St. Joseph resident.

St. Joseph Mayor, Bill McMurray said health protocols need to be taken seriously, even on the holidays, “You know, I’m going to miss some Christmas parties.I love this time of year, but we’re all gonna have to sacrifice to get these numbers down.”

The CDC lists indoor gatherings with people outside of one's household as high risk in spreading and contracting COVID-19.

If a family plans to hold a more traditional dinner, regardless of the safety measures, the CDC suggests separating families by household, social distancing, wearing a mask when not eating or drinking and avoiding potluck-style gatherings.

The CDC said encouraging guests to bring their own food and drinks for themselves and their household will help limit contamination.

“We really do have to do things differently, it’s keeping those gatherings small," said VP of Support Operations, Jeff Novorr,“Even small family gatherings have the tendency to really cause a potential for spread.”

While a traditional Thanksgiving is off the table this year, it doesn't mean this holiday will be any less meaningful.

“This year is going to be different and I think what we have to find is the grace and hope in the difference that you can still be with people. It may not be the same, but it can still be good. If we keep eachother safe, then come next Thanksgiving, I think it’s going to open up a lot,” said Dr. Stites.

For the CDC's Thanksgiving guidance, click here.