Weigh-ins kick off the 14th annual Pound Plunge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The 14th annual Pound Plunge will run shorter this year—just eight weeks instead of 12.

New participants, as well as familiar faces, took part in the weigh-ins at East Hills Mall Wednesday.

"Perhaps they have a few extra pounds from the holidays that they want to lose," said Claire Clark, the Mosaic Life Care Community Health Planner. "We also have people repeating the program and they do it every year to keep themselves accountable."

The weekly weigh-ins will be Tuesday mornings from 6:30-8:30 at Mosaic Life Care at the St. Joseph Medical Center or on Wednesday's from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at East Hills Mall.

The final weigh-ins will take place on March 6.