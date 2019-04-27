Advocacy Center urges public to recognize signs of child abuse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The topic of child abuse doesn’t come to mind too often, but for those that deal with this issue every day, the prevalence of the problem is sobering.

Staff at Voices Of Courage an advocacy center that helps kids work through trauma said the problem occurs far too often. They said they’ve performed over 2,000 counseling sessions as well as over 600 forensic interviews in the last year.

Staff at the advocacy center said often kids don’t know how to express their trauma in words so they use play. Toys and artwork on hand at the advocacy center gives them a better picture of what may be going on in the home of a child that might be abused.

Social workers say in the real world the signs of child abuse can often hide in plain sight.

"Child abuse is a very silent problem that people don’t want to talk about," Sally Frede, a clinical social worker said. "They don’t want to get involved."

"The unfortunate problem is that we see child abuse all the time," Jana Frye, Asst Professor Missouri State University Dept of Social Work said, "We don’t always recognize it as that."

Social Worker said that mischaracterization can prolong trauma for kids in an abuse situation, they urge people to know the signs.

They say to look for any kind of change in behavior like becoming withdrawn, aggressive or very secretive. If there’s a suspicion of abuse Social Workers stress the importance of speaking up.

"It really is important for people to speak up and be an advocate for the child," Frede said.

Staff at the Voices of Courage Advocacy center have said they've shifted their focus to prevention in recent years by teaching kids about different kinds of abuse at different age levels.