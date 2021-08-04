The 6th Annual Catfish Chasers Tournament returning to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph is starting to get a reputation as a big fish destination.

The Catfish Chasers Tournament is becoming a big time catch and release tournament on the Missouri River in it's 6th year in St. Joseph.

"Right now I have 195 teams coming in St. Joseph from 11 different states," said Tournament Organizer, Craig Collings.

"A lot folks will be coming," said Director of Sales at Convention of Visitors Bureau, Mary Supple.

Fishermen coming to compete, and help put St. Joseph on the map as a popular place to catch big catfish.

"For us to be able to draw that many people up here and have the biggest single day catfish tournament in the country is phenomenal," said Collings.

"I think Craig and David putting on such a top notch tournament that St. Joseph will always be a big draw to these fishermen and they will always think of St. Joe as the Tournament they want to fish at," said Supple.

And the chance at a big catch is not the only thing that's luring them in.

"This is gonna be the first Catfish Tournament in the country to ever give away a brand new $50,000 truck for first place," said Collings.

But win or lose this weekend, Collings says one thing is certain.

"Fishing is fishing at the end of the day, sometimes you fish, sometimes you catch, sometimes you do both, we can't control that but I know there'll be fish caught."

The Tournament begins at 5:00pm on Saturday and the boats will come back to the French Bottom boat ramp on 10:00am Sunday for Weigh-ins.