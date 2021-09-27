The American Red Cross, lowest post-summer blood supply since 2015

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The American Red Cross has been experiencing a blood shortage for some time now, but it now in a state of emergency due to blood supply levels.

This years post-summer levels are so low that Red cross officials say they must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to meet hospital and patient needs.

Officials say they usually have at least 5 days of blood supply.

Currently with type O blood types, they only have a half day supply.

"The O Positive O Negative bloods, why are those essential? because they are universal, they are able to be used universally. During times of crisis when you do have that traffic accident victim that needs life saving blood right then and there, O products can be pulled to save that person's life. So again we are calling everyone that can donate blood no matter what your blood type is to make it a priority," said Red Cross Regional Communications Manager, Angie Springs.

The Red Cross accounts for roughly 40 percent of the nations blood supply.

Visit redcrossblood.org to find more on how to donate blood and help out with the shortage.