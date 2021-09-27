Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

The American Red Cross, lowest post-summer blood supply since 2015

The American Red Cross has been experiencing a blood shortage for some time now, but it now in a state of emergency due to low blood supply levels.

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 4:54 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The American Red Cross has been experiencing a blood shortage for some time now, but it now in a state of emergency due to blood supply levels. 

This years post-summer levels are so low that Red cross officials say they must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month to meet hospital and patient needs.

Officials say they usually have at least 5 days of blood supply.

Currently with type O blood types, they only have a half day supply.

"The O Positive O Negative bloods, why are those essential? because they are universal, they are able to be used universally. During times of crisis when you do have that traffic accident victim that needs life saving blood right then and there, O products can be pulled to save that person's life. So again we are calling everyone that can donate blood no matter what your blood type is to make it a priority," said Red Cross Regional Communications Manager, Angie Springs.

The Red Cross accounts for roughly 40 percent of the nations blood supply.

Visit redcrossblood.org to find more on how to donate blood and help out with the shortage.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Atchison
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Clear and calm conditions will continue into this evening with lows falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday will be another warm and sunny day with highs making a run towards the 90s. A few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon and evening, however most of the day will be dry. Temperatures will start to cool down on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. 70s look to return on Thursday and last through the weekend. Rain chances also look to linger through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories