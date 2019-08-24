(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Axe Factor sports venue in downtown St. Joseph opened its doors for the first time on Saturday afternoon.

Several people came to their grand opening to experience ax throwing, cornhole, bbq and more.

Staff said ax-throwing is a trend in entertainment options that started on the coasts and is now making its way to the midwest.

"It's just a great time to feel like you're doing something dangerous but it's safe," Matt Wieners, co-owner said. "The more people you have the better it is, you start getting those competitive juices going."

