Ax throwing comes to St. Joseph with "The Axe Factor"

A trendy option in sports venues has come to St. Joseph.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 9:59 PM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 10:28 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Axe Factor sports venue in downtown St. Joseph opened its doors for the first time on Saturday afternoon.
Several people came to their grand opening to experience ax throwing, cornhole, bbq and more.
Staff said ax-throwing is a trend in entertainment options that started on the coasts and is now making its way to the midwest.

"It's just a great time to feel like you're doing something dangerous but it's safe," Matt Wieners, co-owner said. "The more people you have the better it is, you start getting those competitive juices going."

After a mostly cloudy day with below average temperatures on Saturday, the weather does not change much heading into Sunday but we could see some on-and-off showers throughout the day.
