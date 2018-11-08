Clear

Mental health clinic seeks donations

The Center is hoping to raise $117,000 to cover uninsured patients.

(St. Joseph,MO) A mental health clinic is looking for a little extra help during the holiday season. The Center, a Samaritan mental health clinic, is hoping to raise $117,000 before the end of the year.

The clinic provides free and low cost mental health services to over 8,000 people in St. Joseph each year. The Center has raised approximately $83,000 to cover the uninsured, or underinsured patients they serve.

Becky Davison, Director of Development, said each session costs about $161, and each month the clinic has 20 to 30 applicants for financial assistance.

“We do have support from the United Way, we are a United Way partner agency. We also receive support from the city, the social welfare board and the county, but there’s still gaps with those programs,” Davison said. “We are depending on this end of the year giving to fill those gaps, to insure that we can continue to see everyone who needs us.”

The Center will be accepting donations for their end of the year giving campaign through December 31. Sunshine Electronic Display plans to match any donation to the clinic up to $10,000. Donations can be made at www.thecenterlistens.org or by sending a check to their office at 902 Edmond St, Suite 203.

