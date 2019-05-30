The Colony House flooded out due to 102 River's rising levels

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A well known St. Joseph business is now dealing with flooding issues.

The Colony House is now closed due to rising water levels at the 102 River. This isn't the first time it has happened for the local family owned business.

Owner, Aaron Frazier said the store was flooded out during the flood of 1993 but was spared from the major flooding event in March.

He told us that they've been prepared for the worst case scenario by lifting the big furniture off the floor and moving stuff out in advance.

"We understand there's really nothing we can physically do about it. We just are stepping back from it and relax," Frazier said. "We trust in what God has planned for us. We trust he will take care of us and eventually the water will recede."

Frazier is also hoping they can clean up and re-open again very soon.

The store is off Riverside Road, which is now closed off due to flooding issues caused by the heavy rainfall and the 102 River.