The Community Blood Center still in need of blood donors

The Community Blood center held its Blood Donor Day on Friday at East Hills Shopping Center. Officials say they are still in need of more blood donors. The blood type they are the shortest on is O Negative and O Positive.

Posted: Aug 27, 2021 5:00 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)

And Officials saying they are in need of more blood donors.

The pandemic caused many hospitals to put a lot of elective surgery operations on hold. Now that those operations are resuming, health workers say there is not enough blood being donated to keep up with the demand. 

An emergency appeal may go into effect next week if struggles to find donors continue.

The Community Blood Center says they want people to know that one blood donation can help 3 people in need.

"The pandemic created a definite slowpoint in our industry with selected surgeries and a lot of other hosptial activities being put on hold. and now that those have ramped back up, gone back into full gear, we're seeing a lot more demand, currently we have less than a 2 day supply of blood on our shelves, ideally we would like to have 7 day supply," said Donor Recruitment Manager, Todd Schnoelbelen.

The blood type needed most is O Negative and O Positive. 

Today was another hot and humid day, but not quite hot enough for heat advisory criteria. Highs were in the low to mid 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat indices will be between 99-101 this afternoon. Saturday will be very similar with temperatures a few degrees cooler. Rain chances will increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. The activity looks to be scattered through the day on Sunday and will linger through the first half of the day on Monday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to start off next week.
