The Community Blood Center still in need of blood donors

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Community Blood center held its Blood Donor Day on Friday at East Hills Shopping Center.

And Officials saying they are in need of more blood donors.

The pandemic caused many hospitals to put a lot of elective surgery operations on hold. Now that those operations are resuming, health workers say there is not enough blood being donated to keep up with the demand.

An emergency appeal may go into effect next week if struggles to find donors continue.

The Community Blood Center says they want people to know that one blood donation can help 3 people in need.

"The pandemic created a definite slowpoint in our industry with selected surgeries and a lot of other hosptial activities being put on hold. and now that those have ramped back up, gone back into full gear, we're seeing a lot more demand, currently we have less than a 2 day supply of blood on our shelves, ideally we would like to have 7 day supply," said Donor Recruitment Manager, Todd Schnoelbelen.

The blood type needed most is O Negative and O Positive.