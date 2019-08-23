The Crossing Nutrition Center holds volunteer program for homeless

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Crossing Nutrition Center is letting homeless men and woman volunteer their time preparing groceries for those in need.

Paul Bryant is a homeless man who volunteers his time with the center, he said he's mainly responsible for the quality of the produce.

Executive director Danny Gach said the goal of the nutrition center is to improve quality of life for the local homeless.

"A lot of times they just need to be asked or given a task to do that they can handle," Gach said.

Other health-centered businesses have taken notice, Mosaic Life Care is teaming up with the nutrition center as part of its Urban Missions Project.

Both organizations, as well as those who work at the center, say they want to end the stigma that’s associated with the homeless.

"People say the issue of homelessness could be fixed if they would just get a job," Donna Wilson, Mosaic Life Care said. "That is far from reality."

"A lot of us want to do right," Bryant said. "We need direction and guidance."

This program volunteers said will give them the opportunity to show the world as well as themselves, that they have something to offer.

"They are helping me, motivating me to be a better person," Bryant said. "I’m making changes and trying to be a productive citizen of St. Joe."

The Crossing Nutrition Center and Mosaic hope to get the city involved in the Urban Missions Project. It will be up for a second vote at next week's city council meeting.