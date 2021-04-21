Clear
The Crossing's Nutrition Center and Re-Entry Program helping former inmates

The Crossing's Nutrition Center is teaming up with their new Re-Entry Program to help former inmates. They will give the former inmates 90-120 days worth of shelter and help them obtain the skills needed to find a job and even a permanent home.

Posted: Apr 21, 2021
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Life after prison can be difficult, but one organization is helping give former inmates a second chance.

“Changing people's lives at the end of the day is what its all about,” said Volunteer at The Crossing's Nutrition Center, Al Landes.

The Crossing's Nutrition Center is teaming up with their new Re-Entry Program to help former inmates who are looking for a fresh start. .

The Re-Entry Program will hold 32 former Missouri inmates, and The Nutrition Center will help provide food. 

”Well I think its a life changing event for them and anything we can do to make that happen, we outta do,” said Landes.

Volunteers say there is a common idea within helping others. 

“If you’ve been given, you're supposed to give back. I think that's the overarching principle of the people that you see. And um it shows what a committed group of individuals, companies and organizations can do in a community,” said Volunteer at The Crossing's Nutrition center, Winston Bennett.

Volunteers know this will allow those who are in need, not to worry about finding a meal. 

“We provide people an opportunity to focus on other areas of their lives, rather than where their going to get their next meal,” said Bennett.

Which is what The Nutrition Center will be doing with the Re-Entry Program.

Taking at least 1 worry away from former inmates.

Giving them chance to work on other things, like finding a job and even a permanent home.

Volunteers say helping those in need, won't just help the individuals, but will help the community. 

“All of us in this community that may have the time and are prepared to make the commitment is what will make this community much better. Its all about commitment, its all about loving your fellow man and woman and their families and their needs,” said Landes.

Wednesday temperatures struggled to warm up again into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s again providing another frosty morning on Thursday. Another freeze warning is in effect for Thursday morning until 9am. Southerly winds will return on Thursday helping to slowly warm temperatures back up into the upper 50s. Most of the day Thursday will be dry but rain chances will start to increase after about 6 PM. Rain chances will continue for the first half of the day Friday before moving out of our area. The weekend looks comfortable and spring like with temperatures in the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up continues into next week with highs in the 70s and 80s on Monday.
