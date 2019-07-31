The Crossing holds ribbon cutting for Nutrition Center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local agency serving the homeless is branching out and promoting better nutrition options.

The crossing nutrition center will offer free, nutritious food options for low and no-income individuals.

Future plans include offering cooking classes.

Crossing staff say they located the center on S 7th St, in an area underserved by retail food outlets.

"We want to provide some healthy nutritious food for people, and not only just provide food, but some teaching skills about how to cook, how to flavor food differently, how to do some budgeting for food items that they get out of the pantry here at the nutrition center." Danny Gach, Founder, the Crossing Homeless Shelter said.

The center will be open weekdays from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.