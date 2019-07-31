Clear

The Crossing holds ribbon cutting for Nutrition Center

The Crossing will open starting tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 7:28 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local agency serving the homeless is branching out and promoting better nutrition options.
The crossing nutrition center will offer free, nutritious food options for low and no-income individuals.
Future plans include offering cooking classes.
Crossing staff say they located the center on S 7th St, in an area underserved by retail food outlets.

"We want to provide some healthy nutritious food for people, and not only just provide food, but some teaching skills about how to cook, how to flavor food differently, how to do some budgeting for food items that they get out of the pantry here at the nutrition center." Danny Gach, Founder, the Crossing Homeless Shelter said. 

The center will be open weekdays from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
An active weather pattern is ahead for the second half of the workweek with scattered to likely rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday as a series of disturbances push through. Some strong storms could be possible on Wednesday evening into the overnight hours.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events