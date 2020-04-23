The Crossing is accepting food donations to help those who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Crossing is accepting food donations for their nutrition center during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff hoping to fill a truck with food donations from the community just outside of Hy-Vee on Wednesday.

The center is recommending donors choose food items with a long shelf life to donate.

The Crossing's executive director says demand is up at the center as more and more people have lost their jobs.

"The need for food is greater now that we're in the crisis of the virus," executive director Danny Gach said. "There's more people and a broader spectrum of people now looking for extra food to fit into their budget."

Staff at the Crossing say they plan to hold these events once a week for as long as needed.

