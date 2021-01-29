Farmers to Families has started round 5

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) The 5th round of Farmers to Families started on Friday.

While the first box was passed out at 9:00am, people were in line hours before it began.

“We’ve been out here since, 4 o’clock this morning," said Theresa Aston.

And people are happy that the program is back.

“This is a very good program, i'm glad they got it going again," said Aston.

Volunteers and those in line say that these Fridays are a big help for those who are struggling.

“This is a big help for a lot of people. Bringing in the dairy and everything, the meats and stuff, for a lot of families. We have the struggles and there are a lot of families in town that are struggling and they can use this stuff," said Aston.

The long morning wait was met with joy with cars honking as soon as the food truck arrived.

“That's just them showing appreciation for the truck, they have done that through every single phase we have been involved in," said Richard Bradley.

Even though the parking lot was filled with those in line, volunteers were not surprised by the amount of vehicles.

“The turnout this morning is not overwhelming, but fully expected," said Bradley.

It was a quick and easy process for volunteers as they picked up boxes, set them in the vehicle, closed the door, and moved on to the next vehicle.

The volunteers were happy to help the community and interacting with them, even if it was just for a minute.

“We’re excited to be able to help the community again in this fashion, being able to serve the community. I know that there is hunger needs, I know that there's food needs, we are just blessed to be able to fulfill those," said Bradley.