The Mark-It T-Shirt contest announces wining design

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Mark-It store announced the winner of its t-shirt contest.
The store has been holding a contest the past couple of weeks in search of the best t-shirt design that celebrates the 10th year of Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph.
The winning shirt was designed by Emily Barber. Barber received the grand prize of $250-dollars.
Her design was one of more than 80 submissions.
Store workers say they were pleasantly surprised with how many people participated in the contest.
"We thought it'd be a cool idea for people to showcase their art and just send in their submissions for whatever they wanted to do," Korey Massey. manager The Mark-It. "We had over 80 submissions it was very overwhelming."
The winning shirt will be available for preorders over the next couple of days.
Related Content
- NASA announces top three designs for homes on Mars
- First gun safety course designed for women
- Karl Lagerfeld, pioneering fashion designer, has died
- Thousands sipped, sampled at Great Northwest Wine Fest
- Local store selling t-shirts to raise money for flood victims
- BBQ food truck faces backlash for 'LGBTQ' T-shirts
- Mustangs Announce 2018 Schedule
- Governor Greitens Announces Resignation
- Sculpture Walk Winners Announced