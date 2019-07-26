The Mark-It T-Shirt contest announces wining design

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Mark-It store announced the winner of its t-shirt contest.

The store has been holding a contest the past couple of weeks in search of the best t-shirt design that celebrates the 10th year of Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph.

The winning shirt was designed by Emily Barber. Barber received the grand prize of $250-dollars.

Her design was one of more than 80 submissions.

Store workers say they were pleasantly surprised with how many people participated in the contest.

"We thought it'd be a cool idea for people to showcase their art and just send in their submissions for whatever they wanted to do," Korey Massey. manager The Mark-It. "We had over 80 submissions it was very overwhelming."

The winning shirt will be available for preorders over the next couple of days.