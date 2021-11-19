The Missouri Theater gets a new roof

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Theater is historic to downtown St. Joseph.

Built in 1927 and renovated in 2002 it still needed some improvements, including a new roof.

"We've tried to address it you know certain areas at times. But it finally got to the point where we just had to not do a total replacement but to do a total reroofing," St. Joseph Parks and Recreation department assistant director Jeff Atkins said.

Atkins said the roof has been leaking for years and now the lower portion is getting a new one.

"And what we're doing now is the lower structure of the complex, the flat part. the big barrel roof up on the higher part, that will be taken care of in our new parks tax that we got passed," Atkins said.

The total cost is more than $170,000. The project is being funded through the city's 2019 CIP taxes that taxpayers approved a few years ago.

"The funding was available, we just had to wait until it became our turn in the CIP process," Atkins said.

The project will not prevent the theater from holding shows and performances. Atkins says the construction will ultimately improve and enhance the theater as it's unique and important to the city.

"It will in fact because if you've got a leaky roof, it's going to leak and it's going to ruin whatever's underneath it. Well in our case we're talking about a 100-year-old building," Atkins said.

To get the project done, Edmond Street between 7th and 8th streets is closed. The Parks and Recreation department apologizes for the inconvenience.