The New Generation Singers celebrate 50 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The New Generation Singers celebrated the kickoff of their 50th-anniversary tour at the Ashland United Methodist Church Sunday evening.

Byron Myers founded the group back in 1970 when he discovered kids were no longer interested in traditional church music.

Myers' focus on more contemporary compositions is what led to the success of his program, though he admits he never thought it would have lasted this long.

"We had no idea it would be fifty years," Myers said. "Most groups in this nature that started in the late '60s early '70s lasted somewhere between 5 to 7 years."

The New Generation Singers are open to 8th through 12th graders.