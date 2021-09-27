Clear
The Pony Express Pumpkinfest needs help carving pumpkins

The 25th annual Pony Express Museum PumpkinFest is returning to in person this year after last year was held virtual. The festival begins October 8th, but before it begins, the festival officials need help setting up. This year they are looking for volunteers to help gut and carve pumpkins

The festival begins October 8th, but before it begins, the festival officials need help setting up. This year they are looking for volunteers to help gut and carve pumpkins. On October 4th, the Pony Express Museum will start carving the pumpkins and museum officials are welcoming as many volunteers as they can find.

"Pumpkinfest is a festival that will be 25 years old. We really will start Monday at Callison hall if you can imagine we are really excited because it has a concrete floor. We'll put tables in there, so if you like to gut come and help us cause normal workers who help us carve are unable to be here this year so we're really stretching out the community and saying come help us carve. We probably have to carve 100 to 125 logo pumpkins," said Pony Express Museum Executive Director, Cindy Daffron.

The festival goes from October 8th to October 10th.

For more information you can visit Pony Express Pumpkinfest on Facebook.

