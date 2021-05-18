The Rolling Hills Library summer reading program is returning in June

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Ashley Cox likes to spend time at the library with her daughter. Something that wasn't as easy to do in the past year because of the pandemic.

“Last summer with COVID, we struggled to find activities to do with her,” said Cox.

But this summer is a different story for Ashley, and the Rolling Hills Library.

“June 1st is the first time we will be able to have in-person programs for the first time in over a year,” said The Rolling Hills Library Belt Branch Manager, Kelly Morris.

Rolling Hills is bringing back its summer reading programs for kids.

“We’ve really missed seeing all of the kids in particular. We’ve missed all of our patrons, but the kids especially," said Morris.

For parents like Ashley, it's not only a return to the library, but a return to normalcy after a year of COVID-19 restrictions.

“I think that it definitely benefits, like you said to meet people, their social skills and also reading, it helps encourage them to read in a fun way,” said Cox.

A fun way, and a safe way. This year, the max number of people allowed at each program will be less than previous years.

Normally their big programs that are on Monday's hold 250 people, but this year, there will be fewer spots, and sign ups will be required.

“Right now we are limiting to 60 people, that's why we are requiring sign-ups for it," said Morris. "All of the registrations open up 2 weeks before the program."

As June 1st nears, Rolling Hills hopes there will be more parents like Ashley, ready to book it back to the library.

“With all the programs, we’ve participated in as many as we could, the story times, the summer reading programs and we are just excited for it to be back,” said Cox.