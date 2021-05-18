Clear
The Rolling Hills Library summer reading program is returning in June

After cancelling last year's Summer Reading Program, Rolling Hills Library is bringing it back this year, starting June 1st. Those who want to attend the weekly events will have to register ahead of time. Sign-ups open 2 weeks before each scheduled event.

Posted: May 18, 2021 4:48 PM
Updated: May 18, 2021 4:48 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Ashley Cox likes to spend time at the library with her daughter. Something that wasn't as easy to do in the past year because of the pandemic.

“Last summer with COVID, we struggled to find activities to do with her,” said Cox.

But this summer is a different story for Ashley, and the Rolling Hills Library. 

“June 1st is the first time we will be able to have in-person programs for the first time in over a year,” said The Rolling Hills Library Belt Branch Manager, Kelly Morris. 

Rolling Hills is bringing back its summer reading programs for kids. 

“We’ve really missed seeing all of the kids in particular. We’ve missed all of our patrons, but the kids especially," said Morris.

For parents like Ashley, it's not only a return to the library, but a return to normalcy after a year of COVID-19 restrictions. 

“I think that it definitely benefits, like you said to meet people, their social skills and also reading, it helps encourage them to read in a fun way,” said Cox.

A fun way, and a safe way. This year, the max number of people allowed at each program will be less than previous years. 

Normally their big programs that are on Monday's hold 250 people, but this year, there will be fewer spots, and sign ups will be required.

“Right now we are limiting to 60 people, that's why we are requiring sign-ups for it," said Morris. "All of the registrations open up 2 weeks before the program."

As June 1st nears, Rolling Hills hopes there will be more parents like Ashley, ready to book it back to the library. 

“With all the programs, we’ve participated in as many as we could, the story times, the summer reading programs and we are just excited for it to be back,” said Cox.

There are a few patchy areas of fog across the area this morning that will likely continue for the next few hours. Today will be another cloudy day with the chance for a few isolated showers across the area. Today will be on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Shower chances will start to increase on Wednesday with the possibility for a few thunderstorms as well. Rain chances will linger through the end of the work week as temperatures remain warm in the upper 70s. Rain chances look to decrease this weekend with the slight chance for an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will be above average this weekend with highs in the 80s.
