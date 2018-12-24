The Shakespeare Chateau holds open house after movie feature

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Shakespeare Chateau held an open house for the public Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Guests were invited to tour the three-story bed and breakfast to admire the elaborate architecture of the home. Guests sang Christmas carols and met some of the actors and actresses from the film Christmas at the Chateau, a movie featuring the mansion.

"Some of [the actors] have been stopping by," Isobel McGowan, owner, the Shakespeare Chateau, said. "It's just an opportunity for people to come in and see this building since it was the centerpiece of the movie."

Sunday was the last day to see the Christmas at the Chateau Film. Those behind it hope to release it again next year.