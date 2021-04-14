The Sound of Speed Airshow is returning May 1st

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) After spending the last year on the sidelines due to COVID-19, the Sound of Speed Airshow is ready for takeoff in St. Joseph, and they are also bringing back the Thunderbirds to St. Joseph for the first time in over 20 years.

“We're super excited to host the 2021 sound of speed airshow here in conjunction with the 139th airlift wing open house,” said the Director of Sound of Speed Airshow, Captain Owen Compton.

And it's not just a big thing for St. Joseph, it's a national milestone.

“In 2021 we will be the first military airshow in the nation,” said Compton.

The airshow will be held on May 1st and May 2nd of 2021, but there are going to be changes this year.

“Everybody’s gonna have to have a ticket this year. This is a little different,” said Rosecrans Memorial Airport General Manager, Abey Forney.

The airshow is free, but the tickets will help officials monitor the crowds.

“That way we can see how many people we have. We’re limiting the number of people coming to the airshow,” said Forney.

Officials say the number of spectators allowed does not have a set number yet because they are re-evaluating every week of the potential amount of spectators they could host.

Thos who do attend, not only get to see the planes in the sky, they wwill also get to see them up close on solid ground.

“(Spectators) Are gonna be able to get up close and personal with those planes that their tax dollars have purchased and are in the Air Force inventory. Which we’re always super excited to show off and have people kind of interact with those assets,” said Compton.

The last time the event was in St. Joseph was in 2018, and officials are ready to put on a great show and bring some excitement to spectators.

“This is an opportunity for a really good event to happen and, and hopefully for folks to get out and celebrate what we hope is the end, or the near end of this pandemic,” said Compton.

To get tickets for the air show you can visit https://www.stjairshow.com/.

Tickets are free but there are upgrades available for a cost.