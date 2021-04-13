The St. Joseph Public Library's checkout numbers are changing due to COVID

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) E-Books are gaining popularity in St. Joseph after the Pandemic forced the St. Joseph Public Library to briefly close earlier in the Pandemic.

Library staff say, that since the pandemic started, physical books are being checked out 50% less than before the pandemic.

E-books have doubled in checkouts.

But the Library staff are not shocked by the change of physical book numbers, after they were forced to briefly close for 2 months, they expected this.

They hope that the numbers will pick back up to what they were before the pandemic.

"We weren't surprised by the reduction in the circulation numbers. We certainly don't want them to stay that low. and like I said we are happy that more and more people are coming back into the library checking out books," said Director of the St. Joesph Public Library. Mary Beth Revels.

Even with the reduction in checkouts, staff say physical books are still more popular than e-books, but believe that e-books will keep gaining popularity.

Staff also say it will take time to get the physical book numbers back to what they were in pervious years, but say it is moving in the right direction to do that.