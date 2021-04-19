The St. Joseph Stockyards future uncertain after being sold

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A place that has long been known for selling livestock in St. Joseph for over a 100 years, is now being sold.

"The stockyards has played such an important part of history in St. Joseph," said City Council member Marty Novak.

The buyers name has not been made public and it is uncertain what the future of the Stockyards and the land it's on will be.

"As a sale facility, which is what the whole purpose of the Stockyards are, I would hope and love to see something remain in St. Joseph," said Novak.

Over the years, millions of cattle have made their way through the Stockyard gates.

"You're getting somewhere from 80,000 to a 100,000 head of cattle that are gonna need to be marketed somewhere else," said Field Specialist with Livestock University of Missouri Extension, Jim Humphrey.

Maryville had a sale barn that closed down a few years ago, which had a hit on the industry.

With the St. Joseph Stockyards future uncertain, those who rely on the sale of their cattle will need to find another place to go.

Farmers and ranchers from the area have seen this before, with the closure of the Maryville sale barn.

"Lot of people stay with the same sale barn for extended periods of time, cause they develop a relationship with that person representing their cattle, whether that's the commission company, the field rep whatever that may be," said Humphrey.

Those who grew up with the Stockyards have witnessed its decline and could sense the end coming.

"It will always hold a special place in a lot of people hearts, not just myself, people who grew up in the south side understand what an important part it plays," said Novak.

"It'll be interesting to see what happens as we move forward with the industry and see if somebody picks up the void," said Humphrey.

The final sale at the Stockyards will be held on May 19th.