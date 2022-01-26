Clear
The St. Joseph Symphony holding second concert of its Chamber Music Series

Posted: Jan 26, 2022 4:51 PM

Posted: Jan 26, 2022 4:51 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Symphony is holding its second concert of its Chamber Music Series.

This series offers a different style of orchestral music, highlighting the musicians in a more intimate setting. The concert will be this Sunday, January 30th at the Ashland United Methodist Church from 3-4 pm.

The Kansas City Baroque Consortium will be performing Pasticcio, featuring works by Bach, Corelli, Tartini, and more.

“So it’s a great opportunity for us to get to see something a little bit different. We are expecting a good crowd. We are just asking everyone that attends- players, volunteers, audience, to mask up while we’re there and to distance themselves in the pews and still get together and enjoy this live music,” said Lori Mcalister, Managing Director for Saint Joseph Symphony

The tickets are General Admission seating, available online at st. josephsymphony.org or at the door on the day of the event, this Sunday, January 30th. 

