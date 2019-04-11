The Voices of Courage and SJSD team up to fight abuse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Voices of Courage counselors are turning what was once “taboo” into a talking point for students in the St. Joseph School District. The non-profit organization has teamed up with the SJSD to educate children about the signs of abuse and what to do if they see or experience it.

Voices of Courage Executive Director Melissa Birdsell and her colleagues have developed a new program called Play it Safe. Creating this lesson plan that spans from elementary school to high school was a multi-month and year process.

“We’ve been looking at things over the last couple of years about what we really need to be doing as far as prevention goes and so we have been really been able to lock that down with the programs we’ve developed,” said Birdsell.

For a few years, the educational focus on detection and prevention of abuse towards children has been geared towards parents. However, experts like Julie Weipert, who has been counseling children for the past 15 years, says education about recognizing abuse is vital to a child's development.

“This is one of the most valuable lessons that in fact from my perspective as a school counselor, they will ever receive,” Weipert said. “If a child doesn't feel safe then they cannot learn.”

The Play it Safe program is a multi-part seminar that starts with a pre-test, then the lesson, and then a few days, a post-test.

“We do this to make sure what we are saying is sticking with them,” said Birdsell.

Voices of Courage councilors use age-appropriate stories, videos, and discussion questions to educate students about different interactions that are considered “okay” or “good” touches, like a high-five or a gentle pat on the shoulder. To verbal conversations and touching that are “confusing” or “hurtful,” like any touching where “bathing suits cover.”

“It doesn't happen to everybody and it doesn't happen a lot but it does happen and we want them to know what to do if it happens to them,” said Birdsell. “We want kids to feel confident and comfortable speaking up.”

After going over a few scenarios, the counselors taught students the three safety rules in case the students themselves or one of their friends experience abuse.

“You say ‘no’ as loud as you can the second rule you run away as fast as you can and then the third rule is you tell a trusted adult,” said Hosea Elementary third-grader Dixon Vazquez. “It makes me feel happy and amazing knowing I can do all that stuff to keep them safe.”

Voices of Courage Counselors visited Edison Elementary last Month and Hosea Elementary on Wednesday. They hope to visit every school in the St. Joseph School District.

“Any school they will let us in, we will go to,” said Birdsell.

The counselors are scheduled to visit Hyde and Carden Elementry later this semester.