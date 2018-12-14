The countdown is on for Christmas shipments

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -The countdown is on to get those packages out to loved ones by Christmas.
Goin' Postal in St. Joseph has begun to see an increased traffic in people and it's most likely going to get more busy.
It's all due to the first shipping deadlines for packages to arrive by Christmas are quickly approaching.
Experts say December 17 is usually the busiest day of the year for outgoing shipments. That day of course is coming right around on the corner, on Monday.
"It's the wake up call. The Monday before Christmas. Everyone is going crazy," said Kim Blaylock. "The post office lines have been busy for two weeks. Our lines will get longer come Monday and Tuesday, so if you're going to come in, expect it to take a little longer than normal."
Here are some other key dates to keep in mind:
United States Postal Service (excludes Hawaii and Alaska):
Dec. 14: Last day for USPS Retail Ground
Dec. 20: Last day for Priority Mail Service and First-Class Mail Service
Dec. 22: Last day for Priority Mail Express Service
Amazon:
Dec. 18: Last day for free shipping
Dec. 22: Last day for Amazon Prime free two-day shipping
Dec. 23: Last day for Amazon Prime free one-day shipping
Dec. 24: Last day for Amazon prime free same-day delivery
UPS:
Dec. 18: Last day to ship UPS 3-Day Select for delivery
Dec. 20: Last day to ship UPS 2nd Day Air packages for delivery
Dec. 21: Last day to ship UPS Next Day Air packages for delivery
FedEx:
Dec. 17: Last day to ship via FedEx Ground and FedEx Home Delivery
Dec. 19: Last day to ship via FedEx Express Saver
Dec. 20: Last day to ship via FedEx 2Day A.M. and FedEx 2Day
Dec .21: Last day to ship FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight
Dec. 22: Last delivery day for FedEx Home Delivery shipments
