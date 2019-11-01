Local experts explain dangers of black ice

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- Drivers had to take it easy out on the roads Thursday morning as the area woke up to a white Halloween. There were some accidents due to icy slick spots or black ice.

"We were getting reports, especially on bridges because they get colder a little bit quicker," said Adam Wood, the Traffic Operations Engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation. "It varies depending on hills and valleys on what freezes or refreezes."

Black ice is transparent and takes on the color of the surface of the road which can make roads dangerously slick.

"It's really hard to see. The name is due to the thin sheet of ice over the asphalt, which is black and you don't really see it," said City of St. Joseph Street Maintenance Superintendent Keven Schneider.

That is why it is always important for drivers to use extra caution and slow down on the roads, even when very little snow falls on the ground.

"Even though one portion of the area may seem clear, don't expect every portion to be the same. Don't accelerate or brake. Try to prepare for the bridge ahead of time," Wood said. "When you feel yourself sliding, don't panic. Don't jerk the wheel or slam on the breaks. Just tap the breaks."

"You just have to be very careful and if you can keep from driving when black situations are occurring just don't," Schneider said.

MODOT reminds travelers to always go to their app for the latest road conditions.

Schneider reminds city residents that they may report road issues this winter season to the St. Joseph Street Maintenance Department at (816) 271-4848.