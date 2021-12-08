The drive-thru nativity scene at Wyatt Park Christian Church is back after two years.

Canceled last year due to COVID-19, this will be the 30th year that the church is putting on the Christmas Tableau, telling the story of the birth of Jesus through ten live scenes to view in a drive-by fashion. The nativity scene will be presented this Friday and Saturday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Wyatt Park Christian says the whole creation is the church's gift to St. Joseph.

"We hope that even though it's just a short ten minutes that it will in some way whether it's the first scene or the last scene, those that go through it will leave feeling encouraged. It's a labor of love and that's what the church wants to get across to the community that this is really kind of a present to the community," said Pastor Ben Hitzfeld with Wyatt Park Christian Church.

While driving through the nativity scene, participants can log onto the church website to listen to a ten-minute audio that leads the listener through the progression of the nativity scenes, by clicking here.