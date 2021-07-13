Clear
The first Child Tax Credit payment goes out Thursday

For eligible families, it's an advance of half of their 2021 tax credits split into six monthly payments from July to December.

Jul 13, 2021
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For 39 million U.S. families this week, some early money will hit their bank accounts. 

Beginning Thursday, eligible families with children under 17-years-old will receive the first monthly payment from the advanced Child Tax Credit. 

The Child Tax Credit is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed back in March. 

For eligible families, it's an advance of half of their 2021 tax credits split into six monthly payments from July to December. All families will get the full credit if they make up to $150,000 for a couple or $112,500 for a single parent. 

For households receiving the full benefit, they will get $300 per month for kids under 6-years-old and $250 for kids between 6 and 17-years-old. 

“What I think is important to know about this is you are getting this money, but it’s an advance of money you would have been already getting,” said Whitney Lanning, Executive Director for Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph. 

Lanning warns families if they do choose to get the early payments to budget for next year's tax returns, “What we want to caution families with is that in the spring, you won’t be getting that lump sum you would normally see.”

The American Rescue Plan increased the Child Tax Credit by more than $1,000 per child. The existing tax benefit increased from $2,000 up to $3,600 for younger kids and $3,000 for older ones, for the 2021 tax year.

“I think it’s a good opportunity to catch up on extra bills or expenses like the beginning of the school year," said LaTonya Williams, Executive Director for the Bartlett Center, "I just look at it as it’s your own money. You’re just able to get it a little earlier.”

However, some employers wonder how this will impact the already felt labor shortage. 

Lanning said, “We already have an issue with workforce and staffing availability. We feel that here at Cap as well. We're just going to have to see what happens here." 

Local agencies urge parents to do what's best for their family during a year that's been anything but easy. 

“We have almost a third of our kids ages 0-5 living in poverty,” said Lanning. 

Williams said as a parent herself, she plans to take a couple of the monthly payments and defer the rest to next year's filing season. "I'm going to get the things that my kids need. It is a child tax credit, use it how it’s going to best benefit your kids. If that’s on school clothes, rent, lights etc. all is going to help your kids.”

For families who want to opt out of the advanced payments, it is too late to defer the July 15th deposit.

However, households can opt out of August's payment and all other future payments. The deadline to defer is August 2nd for the August payment.

Parents can opt out or check their eligibility on the IRS website. 

Low-income families who didn't make enough income to file their 2019-2020 taxes can still receive benefits. Click here. 

