The housing market is at high demand in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Owning a piece of the American dream is getting a little harder.

“For the first time in my life, I had to offer over a list price, which is unheard of for me,” said Nikki Poirier.

Nikki Poirier has experience both sides of the housing market this year.

”Gone are the days where you can list the 15 houses you wanted to look at and pick through them and be very particular,” said Poirier.

While finding a buyer has been easier, finding a house to buy is even harder.

“It’s been hard, there's fewer out there than i'm used to when I house shop,” said Poirier.

While inventory is low, how quick are houses actually selling?

Well, in April 2020, the average days a house was on the market was 67. Now in April 2021, the average was 33 days.

“There seems to be a lot of people out of town relocating to St. Joseph, which is great, a lot of people downsizing so they find a smaller home and then you have a lot of people getting married and starting out with a first home. So it's just a lot of reasons we’re seeing this in the market,” said Laura Wyeth from The Wyeth Stover Team Berkshire Hathaway Stein & Summers Real Estate.

But it isn't just residential homes, Historic homes are going just as fast too.

Wyeth says now that more people are traveling, a lot from the west coast, are shocked that they can buy such a big house for so cheap.

“These are going quickly now that people are traveling here and in fact they are going faster than they would in a normal market for historic,” said Wyeth.

With such a high demand in the housing market, Wyeth suggest potential buyers be full prepare for when they make an offer, and even offer cash which is less risk for sellers.

"Buyers can ask for whatever the want, but when you are up against multiple offers, you have to be very competitive if its a house that you want,” said Wyeth.