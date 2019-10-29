SJSD gathering feedback from public on Master Facilities Plan, future of high schools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District continued to hear ideas, thoughts and opinions from the public on their Master Facilities plan for the future of the high schools.

On Tuesday, the district held two more "Community Conversation" meetings where they invited the public to meet with District and Board of Education officials to learn about the Master Facilities Plan and leave their feedback.

Superintendent Dr. Doug Van Zyl said this gave the district the chance to see first-hand where several community members stand.

"This is impacting the community and the community has to have an opportunity to voice their thoughts, ideas and concerns because they're the ones that have to ultimately support this whole process," Van Zyl said.

Five concepts are being considered with price tags ranging from $110 to $190 million dollars. The concepts include building either one (Concept A) or two new high schools (Concept B), build a new high school and renovate Central (Concept C), renovate all three current high schools (Concept D), or build a new 9th-grade center and 10-12 high school (Concept E).

"Either people really love the one high school concept or they hate it. People really love keeping the three schools together or they hate it. The common ground, or the middle ground, seems to be the two high school concept. That seems to be where people fall either as that's do-able or understandable or makes sense to them," Van Zyl said. "Ultimately I haven't seen the numbers yet."

Another Community Conversation meeting will be held tomorrow, Wednesday, October 30, from 10 a.m. until noon and again from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. They're taking place in the Board of Education Conference Room at 925 Felix Street.