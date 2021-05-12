Roadwork on the North Belt Highway impacting surrounding businesses

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) After a tough year for small businesses, Red Wing manager, Monica Holovach says they are still facing a tough time.

“It’s just awful quiet, I mean we’re not getting anybody in to just look. We're not getting any of our accounts in it seems like. It seem like a lot we’re just down every aspect,” said Holovach.

Businesses along the North Belt have been affected by a water main break, which happened on the 16th of April

“In the first two weeks of May compared to 2019 and 2020, we are about 33% down I would say,” said Holovach.

For Pizza Ranch, the traffic backup is taking on a different look.

“Well you know, business hasn’t been too bad,” said Pizza Ranch Owner, Mike Ubaldo.

It's easier getting into the Swiss Highland Shopping Center to shop and eat, but getting out is tough.

"With the water main breaking and the construction, the biggest thing is getting out of here," said Ubaldo.

“I’ve had a few customers say that if they didn’t need to stop they would've waited till the road construction is done. Just the hassle of getting in and out, as if the Belt wasn’t bad already,” said Red Wing's Sales Manager, Miranda Mignery.

But Ubaldo says he lives with a certain mindset about things out of his control.

“I’ve kind of always said, I try not to think too much about why we are not having business or why we are really busy because you’ll just drive yourself crazy with that in the restaurant business,” said Ubaldo.

That's advice that other businesses affected by the closure could take to heart because according to Missouri American Water, all this rain hasn't helped their time line.

"You know, I'm sure all of the businesses around here will be happy when they pull the signs up, but we understand, like I said, it's out of our control," said Ubaldo.

The Missouri American Water said the new asphalt should be done by this week and with weather permitting, it will take another week to two weeks to be completely finished.